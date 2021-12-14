Fauci supports California reinstating statewide mask mandate

In an interview with KTLA Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said he agrees with California reinstating its mask mandate amid an increase in coronavirus cases.

Fauci also talked to Lauren Lyster about the omicron variant, Pfizer’s new COVID-19 pill and the importance of getting vaccinated and boosted against the virus.

The interview came as Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, spoke at a vaccine clinic in the Westlake District Tuesday where residents were also able to pick up essentials.