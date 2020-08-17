Faulty thermometers, untrained screeners may have helped COVID-19 spread through CA prisons: Watchdog

The California Institution For Men in Chino is seen in an undated photo. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Vague testing guidelines, faulty thermometers and inadequate staff training may have contributed to the COVID-19 outbreak in California prisons that has killed at least 54 inmates and sickened more than 9,500 others, the state’s Office of Inspector General reported Monday.

“Without properly functioning equipment and adequate training, the screening process was certainly compromised, and the risk of infected staff entering the prisons, thereby exposing others, could have increased,” the report noted.

In addition to onsite visits to prisons, the inspector general surveyed 12,000 corrections staff members and found “mixed results.” The vast majority of staffers said they were always screened when entering the prisons, but an average of 5% said they were not.

“In addition, according to our review of a sample of screeners’ training records and our survey of screeners themselves, many screeners apparently received no formal training at all concerning their prisons’ screening processes, thus increasing the risk of allowing infected individuals to walk into prison facilities and expose others to the disease,” the report noted.

