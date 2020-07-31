Fears grow that releasing thousands of inmates from CA prisons will spread COVID-19 into communities

Rod Thompson Sr. 35, who was recently released early from Avenal State Prison because of the coronavirus outbreak, took Amtrak to L.A.’s Union Station after his release, even though he had tested positive for COVID-19 in May and was not sure if he still carried the virus. (Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

Missteps by corrections officials handling releases from state prisons are fueling fears in some California counties that thousands of inmates eligible for early release will spread the coronavirus in their communities.

Across the state, county probation officials and others on the front lines of the release of as many as 8,000 inmates by the end of August have complained that prisoners were recently freed with little notice to local authorities and without appropriate transportation or quarantine housing — and in some cases, no clear indication they were virus-free.

County officials also have expressed alarm about potentially infected inmates who were released and allowed to ride on public transportation and mingle with the public.

“We have done everything we can to contain the virus, but they aren’t helping,” said Richard Egan, Lassen County administrative officer, referring to corrections officials he contends repeatedly “dumped” potentially contagious inmates there before establishing a quarantine regimen.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.