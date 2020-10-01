Federal appeals court upholds California’s coronavirus restrictrictions on churches

John C. Hagee, a Texas evangelist, speaks at Harvest Rock Church in Pasadena in 2014.(Ken Hively / Los Angeles Times)

A federal appeals court decided 2 to 1 Thursday to uphold Gov. Gavin Newsom’s coronavirus restrictions on indoor worship during the pandemic.

The majority of the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals panel said California’s health orders on churches did not discriminate against religious expression.

Health orders apply “the same restrictions to worship services as they do to other indoor congregate events, such as lectures and movie theaters,” the majority wrote. “Some congregate activities are completely prohibited in every county, such as attending concerts and spectating sporting events.”

Pasadena-based Harvest Rock Church asked for an emergency motion to block Newsom’s health orders on churches, but judges Johnnie B. Rawlinson, a Clinton appointee, and Morgan Christen, an Obama appointee, voted to reject the request.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.