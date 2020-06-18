Live Now
Federal officials OK oil well in Central CA’s Carrizo Plain National Monument, sparking outrage

California
A "super bloom" of wildflowers is show in Carrizo Plain National Monument in April 2017. (Credit: Bob Wick / Bureau of Land Management)

To most Southern Californians, the Carrizo Plain National Monument is best known for its stunning wildflower blooms and bone-white Soda Lake.

But to environmentalists, the plain is a well-preserved window into California’s past — a time before the sprawling grasslands of the Central Valley were overtaken by agriculture and development.

Now, those environmentalists are voicing outrage over a May 21 decision by the federal Bureau of Land Management to allow an oil well and pipeline project within the monument.

At a moment when oil prices are still reeling from a sharp decline, conservationists say the decision to open a new well is as puzzling as it is galling.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

