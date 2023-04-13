The Federal Transit Administration has announced more than $21 billion in federal funding to support public transportation across the country, with California receiving more than $2 billion of what is the largest-ever annual investment in American public transportation.

The funds will go toward investment to help improve public transport by upgrading stations and tracks, transitioning to next-generation buses, planning and designating new transit corridors, and providing specialized service for seniors and riders with disabilities, according to a statement made by the FTA.

California is set to receive $2,007,146,138 in annual transit funding. Approximately $630 million will go to the Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim area, with $430 million and $164.4 million going to the San Francisco-Oakland and San Diego areas respectively.

“This funding will open more doors to Americans than ever before,” said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. “Transit formula funding provides a lifeline for communities, and this record level of support will help create jobs, provide mobility to more people and address the climate crisis.”

According to the FTA, at least 28 million Americans are “transit-dependent” and rely on public transportation to get where they need to go. The FTA also notes that others choose public transit to leave their cars behind and reduce their carbon footprint.

To see full year appointment totals for urban areas nationwide, click here. For more information on the funding program, visit the Federal Register website.