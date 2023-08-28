Cars line up in the drive thru at an In-n-Out restaurant on October 28, 2021 in Pleasant Hill, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A large fight broke out Friday night at an In-N-Out near Levi’s Stadium, KTLA sister station KRON reports.

According to a Facebook post by the Santa Clara Police Department, the brawl broke out around 11:12 p.m. after the 49ers’ preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Two people suffered multiple stab wounds from the fight, according to SCPD. Police said at least ten people were involved — some seen wearing either 49ers or Raiders gear.

One person was captured on video holding a knife-like weapon before he stabs one of the victims.

Three individuals — including one in a Raider jersey and one in a 49er jersey — were seen ganging up on a person lying on his back.

SCPD is calling this incident a “stabbing-assault with a deadly weapon.” The suspects remain at large, and police have not announced any arrests made in connection to the incident.

Both victims were taken to a hospital for treatment, but their conditions are unknown at this time, according to SCPD.

The In-N-Out is located at 3001 Mission College Blvd., which is approximately 1.5 miles southwest of Levi’s Stadium.

The Chargers won the game 23-12, improving their preseason record to 2-1.