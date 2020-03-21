Final results for California primary may be delayed due to coronavirus

The final results from California’s presidential primary might not be known until late April, after Gov. Gavin Newsom gave local elections officials additional time to tally the votes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Newsom issued an executive order on Friday adding 21 days for California counties to report results from the March 3 statewide primary. By law, counties normally have 30 days after an election to complete the official count and submit those numbers to the secretary of state.

The latest tabulations prior to the governor’s actions showed 313,739 ballots yet to be examined across the state’s 58 counties. Almost one-fifth of those ballots were cast in Los Angeles County, where a series of problems with ballot marking devices and electronic registration tablets hindered in-person voting in many locations on election day.

Newsom also ordered additional time for communities considering a switch from at-large to district elections for local offices. And he directed elections officials to use only vote-by-mail procedures for three special elections to be held this spring.

