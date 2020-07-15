Fire aboard San Diego-based Navy ship moves away from fuel tanks, easing threat of explosion

In this U.S. Navy released handout, sailors and federal firefighters combat a fire onboard USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego on July 12, 2020. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Ross)

The Navy says a fire aboard a U.S. warship has moved away from fuel tanks, easing the threat of an explosion or a million-gallon oil spill in the San Diego harbor.

Officials say it’s too early to say whether the vessel can be saved.

Rear Adm. Philip Sobeck says the fire aboard the USS Bonhomme Richard could be declared out Wednesday.

It began Sunday as the docked ship was undergoing maintenance.

Navy helicopters have made more than 1,500 water drops to cool the superstructure and flight deck to allow firefighters to advance further into the ship.