A fire that destroyed a hangar at the historic Marine Corps Air Station in Tustin has finally been extinguished, nearly a month after it started.

The hangar ignited on the morning of Nov. 7, partially destroying the historic aviation landmark and sending toxic material into the air over the span of the following days and weeks.

Firefighters were able to contain the blaze that day, but multiple flare-ups in the weeks that followed left many Tustin residents on edge after asbestos, nickel and arsenic were found in debris samples near the site.

Those dangerous chemicals led to a local state of emergency declaration, school cancellations and the scrapping of multiple outdoor events in Tustin and the outlying communities.

On Friday, the Orange County All-Hazards Incident Management Team declared that the final hotspot at the hangar site has been fully extinguished.

The fire in all its various forms lasted for 24 days and presented one of the “most challenging structure fires in the County’s history,” officials said.

The 17-story hangar was one of the largest all-wood buildings ever built and dates back to the WWII era. During WWII, large fleets of blimps were kept there and, more recently, the facility was used to house helicopters and other crafts for sporting events.

Now that the fire has finally been put out for good, the United States Navy will be tasked with lowering the hangar doors and removing debris from the site.

“Today’s closure to one of Orange County’s most unprecedented incidents is good news for the community and would not have been possible without the strong partnerships and support we received from so many local and County experts,” Orange County Fire Authority Division Chief Steve Dohman said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Orange County Fire Authority, and Tustin Mayor Austin Lumbard has called on the Navy for full transparency and accountability in the days that will follow.

“The residents and businesses in the area who have been impacted by this fire now need the full accountability of the Navy and the support of the Governor’s Office and FEMA to help our City and our community financially recover,” Lumbard said.

Officials have said that cleanup at about 90% of schools, parks and public spaces is complete and more than half of all residential properties have been inspected. Of those inspected, 35% have received the all-clear.

Any locals who need to report debris from the fire can visit the city’s website or call the incident hotline at 714-426–2444.

Ongoing air monitoring will continue to take place in the area until the hangar site has been completely remediated by the U.S. Navy, Tustin officials said.