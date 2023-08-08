Fire restrictions have been enacted for Joshua Tree National Park due to hot, dry weather conditions and increased fire danger, park officials announced Tuesday.

Wood burning and charcoal fires are prohibited, along with smoking within ten feet of vegetation.

Generators can only be used if they have approved spark arrestors and are at least three feet from any vegetation, officials said.

The York Fire, which erupted on July 28, scored over 90,000 acres of land within the park, including countless iconic Joshua trees.

The park is also seeing invasive grass growth that is “three times greater than average,” the National Park Service said, which only adds to the fire risk.

Joshua Trees burn in the York Fire, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the Mojave National Preserve, Calif. (AP Photo/Ty ONeil)

“The fire restrictions will reduce the risk of fire, to promote public health and safety, and to protect resources during this time,” NPS said in a statement.

The restrictions will remain in effect until Oct. 1 or until park managers determine that the risk is diminished.

Full list of restrictions (courtesy NPS):

Wood burning and charcoal fires, including campfires, warming fires, and charcoal barbeques. The use of liquid petroleum or LPG-fueled devices that can be turned on and off, such as stoves, lanterns, or heating devices are allowed if used in an area that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.

Smoking within 10 feet of vegetation

The use of generators is restricted to only units with approved spark arrestors used at least three feet or more on all sides from flammable materials such as grass.

Fireworks, explosives, and any other incendiary devices are always prohibited on public lands.