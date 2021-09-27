Fire leads to discovery of crawl space in Sacramento freeway overpass where person had lived

Firefighters made a startling discovery when they responded to reports of a fire burning inside a freeway overpass in Sacramento over the weekend.

Light smoke was drifting from an open cavity on the underside of the Highway 160 overpass when fire crews arrived around 7:30 a.m. Sunday, department spokesman Keith Wade said. Authorities said someone had removed the access panel, which is typically used for maintenance purposes, and was living inside.

Photos from the scene show two firefighters extracting a burned, twin-sized mattress from within the belly of the bridge. They also found an end table and other personal belongings, Wade said, but not the occupant of the space.

“The concern is … you could have a sizable enough fire that would impact that bridge and cause internal damage to critical infrastructure,” Wade said.

Incident info: At 7:30am firefighters responded to Eastbound Highway 160 near Business 80 for a fire within the overpass. A person had removed an access plate underneath the bridge and was living within the roadway. Observe the mattress being removed from inside. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/lbRhpn6GUa — Sacramento Fire Department (@SacFirePIO) September 26, 2021