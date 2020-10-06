Firefighter battling Glass Fire in Santa Rosa hospitalized after potential carbon monoxide poisoning

A firefighter battling the Glass fire was transported to a Santa Rosa-area hospital Tuesday afternoon after potential exposure to carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said.

The firefighter, who was not identified, was one of 16 initially examined for possible exposure to the odorless gas Tuesday morning, said Scott McLean, a spokesman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The initial assessments were made at a Cal Fire base camp set up at the Sonoma County Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa. The other 15 firefighters were released back to the fire line after being cleared for duty.

“Time will tell,” McLean said of the hospitalized firefighter’s condition.

