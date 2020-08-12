Firefighter dies while assigned to Stagecoach Fire in Kern County, authorities say

A firefighter assigned to a destructive Southern California wildfire has died.

Authorities say the firefighter “had an acute medical emergency and passed away due to complications.”

He was identified by the Big Pine Volunteer Fire Department as engineer Pete Heins, a retired Cal Fire captain.

Related Content Evacuations recommended in 2,500-acre Stagecoach Fire in Kern County

Heins was working in a support role at the command post for the Stagecoach Fire in Kern County.

There were no additional details about his death.

Our deepest condolences to the family of the fallen firefighter. #Neverforgotten https://t.co/8M3oTFKCDr — Bureau of Land Management California (@BLMca) August 12, 2020

The blaze south of Lake Isabella is more than 80% contained.

To the south, the Apple Fire straddling Riverside and San Bernardino counties has grown only slightly in recent days. It is 60% contained.