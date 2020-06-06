Fireworks may have caused San Francisco brush fire that prompted evacuations; 1 injured

San Francisco firefighters on Friday quickly stopped a wind-driven brush fire — possibly started by children playing with fireworks — that injured one person and threatened several homes and apartment buildings, an official said.

San Francisco Fire Department Lt. Jonathan Baxter said the 2.5-acre blaze was fanned by 22 mph winds and reported just after 1 p.m. Friday in the Potrero Hill neighborhood. Fire crews went door to door urging people to evacuate a recreation center, homes and apartment buildings.

Baxter said a neighbor who was helping with the evacuations was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation and released.

Video posted on social media showed a plume of dark smoke in the area and people rushing out of nearby apartment buildings. Fire crews contained the blaze about an hour after it was reported.

Witnesses saw multiple children setting of fireworks and police and fire investigators are following up on that information, he said.

“This is a reminder as we move into summer and the Fourth of July holiday week of the reason why we do not allow any fireworks in San Francisco,” Baxter said. “This fire, again, had a very rapid rate of spread, it was wind-driven and if it weren’t for the swift actions of firefighters, police officers and very alert and conscientious community members this could have resulted in property damage, injury and maybe even death.”

Pictures from today’s #fire on Potrero hill. Grass fire, residents evacuated, and 1 person attended to by Paramedics and EMTs. More video on @CitizenAppSFO @SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/L3GTs9h2we — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) June 6, 2020

