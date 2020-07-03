First-ever baby echidna, or ‘puggle’, is born at San Diego Zoo’s Safari Park

For the first time in San Diego Zoo Global’s history, an echidna baby—or puggle, as they are called—hatched at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Feb. 14, 2020. (San Diego Zoo)

One of the San Diego Zoo Safari Park’s newest residents is still learning to move about on wobbly legs and peering at the world through tiny eyes.

The Safari Park announced this week the hatching of its first-ever echidna, or “puggle,” as the babies are known. The little critter doesn’t have a name yet, and its caretakers have yet to determine its sex. But they believe the puggle hatched on Valentine’s Day and say it is doing just fine.

“We are thrilled and excited to welcome our first-ever echidna puggle at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park,” said Savanna Smith, a wildlife care specialist at the facility, in a news release. “It is an honor to care for this little one.”

The puggle still spends its days slumbering in the safety of a dark burrow in the ground. Its mother stays nearby and visits the burrow to nurse her baby every three to six days.

We're not echidna you, our first ever echidna puggle hatched! Congrats to new parents Orange and Shaw. Details: https://t.co/rLrmfcnUiQ pic.twitter.com/ml89QFikH4 — San Diego Zoo Safari Park (@sdzsafaripark) June 30, 2020