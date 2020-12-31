Fitness centers sue San Diego County, California officials over COVID-19 restrictions

People lift weights outdoors while training at Invictus Fitness on Aug. 12, 2020, in San Diego. The gym was forced to push their workouts outdoors after the city’s closure of many indoor activities to slow the spread of the coronavirus. (Gregory Bull/Associated Press)

Twenty-five more fitness centers are suing San Diego County and state officials over coronavirus-related restrictions that prevent them from operating indoors — regulations they say violate their constitutional rights and the rights of their members.

The suit joins several others that have been filed on behalf of dozens of businesses, from churches to strip clubs, that have chosen to push back against sweeping state and county regulations in court.

The complaint, filed Dec. 23 in San Diego Superior Court, is directed against Gov. Gavin Newsom; Wilma Wooten, San Diego County’s public health officer; and the California Department of Public Health, among others.

Like those before it, the lawsuit seeks an injunction that would allow the fitness centers to resume indoor operations while preserving some health and safety regulations set by the county.

