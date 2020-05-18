5 teenagers shot inside Bakersfield apartment

An early-morning hail of gunfire in Bakersfield sent five teenagers to a hospital Monday, authorities said.

The shooting took place around 12:30 a.m. when someone fired into an apartment in the 900 block of West Columbus Street, striking five people inside, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.

The victims — three 17-year-olds and two 18-year-olds — were taken to a hospital with injuries described as moderate.

All were in stable condition as of 10 a.m., police Sgt. Nathan McCauley said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.