Flex alert issued as extreme heat strains California’s energy grid

With unseasonably warm weather again baking California, officials are urging residents to conserve energy to reduce strain on the state’s electrical system.

The California Independent System Operator, which runs the electric grid for most of the state, has issued a new statewide flex alert, calling on Californians to cut back their energy consumption from 3 to 10 p.m. Thursday.

“With high temperatures in the forecast, the power grid operator predicts an increase in electricity demand, primarily from air conditioning use,” officials wrote in a statement. “The temperatures are above normal for this time of year, creating an anticipated shortage in energy supply in the late afternoon hours through the evening.”

Conservation is particularly important during that period, officials said, because that’s when the grid is socked with the one-two punch of increased demand and shrinking solar energy production.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.