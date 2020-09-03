Flex Alert issued for holiday weekend as California faces dangerous heat wave

With California forecast to roast through dangerously high heat over the Labor Day weekend, authorities have issued a Flex Alert calling for energy conservation afternoons and evenings from Saturday to Monday.

The National Weather Service says the heat is expected to set in Friday in the south and spread northward, peaking on Sunday or Monday.

Forecasters say many temperature records are likely to fall and there is a chance that some all-time record highs will occur.

The manager of the state power grid has called for voluntary conservation of electricity Saturday through Monday between the hours of 3 p.m. and 9 p.m.

