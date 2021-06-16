Flex Alert issued for Thursday as extreme heat strains California’s energy grid

Californians are being urged to conserve electricity as blistering heat strains the state’s electric grid.

A statewide Flex Alert was issued for Thursday evening, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., to avoid power disruptions and rolling blackouts, according to the California Independent System Operator, which runs most of the state’s electric grid.

The power grid remained stable Wednesday, and the ISO did not anticipate any rotating power outages for the day.

Flex Alerts are a call to consumers to voluntarily conserve energy when demand for power could outstrip supply, which generally occurs during heat waves when electrical demand is high. The ISO recommends setting the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher, avoiding use of major appliances, turning off unnecessary lights, using fans to cool your home and unplugging unused items.

Conservation during the evening hours are “the most critical time for the power grid, because solar production is ramping down, while electricity demand can remain high during these extreme heat events,” according to the ISO.

The ISO initially deleted a tweet announcing Thursday’s Flex Alert but the notice remains listed under “current active notices” on their website.

“We will be relying on Californians to be partners in protecting grid reliability in this heat event and throughout the summer, when needed,” the ISO said in their daily bulletin Wednesday.

Sweltering heat in the region stretched from southeast California across Arizona and Nevada and into New Mexico. Palmdale, in the Mojave Desert, hit 107 degrees Wednesday, breaking a record of 105 that was set in 1966.

“More records are at risk tomorrow,” the National Weather Service for Los Angeles said in a tweet.

An excessive-heat warning is also in effect in the mountains of Ventura and Los Angeles counties, excluding the Santa Monica range, until 9 p.m. Friday.

Five Flex Alerts were issued in 2020, in comparison to one in 2019 and two in 2018, data show.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

