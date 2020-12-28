Following a disastrous December, January expected to be grim for California hospitals

December has been the worst month of the COVID-19 pandemic in California.

But January is expected to be grim as well.

Officials are bracing for more COVID-19 hospitalizations as people who participated in holiday gatherings or travel and became infected with the coronavirus begin falling ill.

Dr. Robert Kim-Farley, a medical epidemiologist and infectious disease expert at the UCLA Fielding School of Public Health, said a person who was exposed to the virus at a Christmas gathering could be infectious by New Year’s Eve. But that individual may be asymptomatic, go to a New Year’s Eve party and unknowingly spread the disease, he said.

