Less than two months after launching a popular shuttle between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, Megabus says strong demand has prompted the company to double its daily service.

The New Jersey-based transit company returned to California earlier this year after discontinuing service throughout the state in the late 2010s. Upon its relaunch, Megabus offered three daily trips between Anaheim, Los Angeles, Bakersfield, Fresno, San Francisco, Oakland and Sacramento.

In June, Megabus launched a twice-daily shuttle between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, with additional trips to Anaheim, Barstow and Riverside.

This undated promotional image shows a Megabus bus driving between Los Angeles and Las Vegas. (Megabus)

At the time of the launch, Colin Emberson, Megabus vice president of commercial, called the L.A. to Las Vegas service an important route for the company’s growth.

Less than two months after the launch of the route, Megabus announced it would be doubling the service, adding two more daily shuttles.

The increased service began on Thursday and tickets are available for purchase online.

“Over the past two months, we’ve seen growing interest in trips between L.A. and Vegas,” said Emberson. “As demand builds, we’re always looking for opportunities to increase our schedules and offer more convenient travel options for our customers.”

Megabus has been in operation since 2006 and offers city-to-city service across the continent, transporting more than 50 million people to and from 500 cities. The company’s claim to fame includes low rates and eco-friendly trips, spurred by its fleet of low-emission vehicles.

Many of the tickets between Los Angeles and Las Vegas can be purchased for less than $10.