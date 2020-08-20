Folsom State Prison sees highest count of coronavirus cases over past 2 weeks

Amid an overall statewide decline in the average number of coronavirus infections in recent weeks, several prisons have reported massive spikes in infections as testing has expanded.

At Folsom State Prison, the number of COVID-19 cases has more than doubled over the past 14 days after 77% of inmates were tested for the virus.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, the facility northeast of Sacramento currently has the largest outbreak in the state’s prison system, with 224 inmates actively infected. A total of 233 inmates have tested positive for the virus — 226 in roughly the past two weeks.

Five prisoners have recovered, and four were released while ill. No deaths among the roughly 2,457 inmates have been reported.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.