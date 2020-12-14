For years, California police agencies have rejected almost every racial profiling complaint they received

Police agencies across California upheld 49 racial profiling complaints from 2016 to 2019, less than 2% of the roughly 3,500 allegations filed, a Times analysis found. Above, a man is handcuffed in South Los Angeles in 2019 while police search the car in which he was riding. (Genaro Molina / Los Angeles Times)

The more time attorney Chris Martin spent in handcuffs on a February night in South L.A. earlier this year, the more it became obvious to him why he was being detained.

Martin — the 32-year-old director of legal services for Black Lives Matter Los Angeles — was driving to a mentoring program when he came upon what he described as a “police perimeter.” He asked if he could go through. Instead, he said, officers asked him to exit his vehicle.

Within minutes, Martin said, he was frisked and handcuffed. The officers said they were looking for a shooting suspect described only as a “Black man in dark clothing.” They offered no further reason for the stop, Martin said.

Eventually, Martin was released. He filed a complaint alleging officers detained him only because he was Black. But he already knew how the investigation would end.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

For my locals: LASD upheld 2 out of 146. LAPD upheld 2 out of 883. For those who follow this closely in L.A., yes this is similar to the issue that has caused a lot of noise at Police Commission lately (involving bias complaints), though that is a somewhat different data point. — James Queally (@JamesQueallyLAT) December 14, 2020