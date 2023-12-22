A former deputy with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and condemned incarcerated person died in prison on Thursday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Stephen M. Redd, 78, was discovered unresponsive at 12:38 p.m. in his cell at San Quentin Rehabilitation Center and later pronounced dead by medical staff.

His cause of death was not immediately released and is being investigated by the Marin County Coroner’s Office.

Redd was originally sentenced to death in 1996 for his role in the 1994 murder of a supermarket manager in Yorba Linda. He was convicted of first-degree murder, second-degree burglary as a third striker, attempted murder as a third striker and second-degree robbery as a third striker, according to CDCR.

The Los Angeles Times identified the deceased manager as Timothy Eugene McVeigh and said that Redd had been a fugitive for eight months before being captured by authorities in San Francisco.

Redd had previously been sentenced to 11 years in prison for robbing a bank in La Habra and leading authorities on a chase through three counties while shooting out the window, the Times reported. He was given additional prison time for attempting to escape from a prison in San Luis Obispo before being paroled in 1993.

His death sentence was put on hold following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2019 moratorium on the death penalty in California, which granted reprieves to all of the state’s then-737 condemned inmates.

There are 651 condemned incarcerated persons in California, according to CDCR, with the state’s last execution taking place in 2006.