Former Rep. Katie Hill alleges years of abuse from ex-husband, gets restraining order

Former Congresswoman Katie Hill accused her ex-husband in court filings Tuesday of continuing to harass her since their divorce and detailed years of abuse she says he inflicted on her.

In the filings, Hill, who resigned last October amid allegations she had an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, sought a restraining order against her ex-husband, Kenneth Heslep. She has accused Heslep previously of leaking intimate images of her as part of a campaign to sabotage her political career.

A judge granted Hill the restraining order, which requires Heslep to stay at least 100 yards away from the former congresswoman, her mother and her sister.

In explaining why she needed to be protected from him, Hill offered a grim account of the physical and emotional abuse she said has spanned their relationship. She accused Heslep of choking her unconscious during sex multiple times and siccing two of his dogs on some of her pets.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.