Former Stockton Mayor Michael Tubbs to join Newsom team as an economics advisor

Mayor Michael Tubbs, a Stockton native and Stanford graduate, is seen in an undated photo. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times)

When Michael Tubbs was ousted as Stockton’s mayor in November, many wondered how the young Democratic favorite — backed by national supporters who in the past have included former President Obama, Oprah Winfrey, Kamala Harris and Facebook co-founder Chris Hughes — might pen his next chapter.

It seems that Gov. Gavin Newsom will help with the writing.

Prior to an expected official announcement Thursday, Tubbs said that he has accepted an unpaid advisory role with Newsom to help coordinate economic mobility and opportunity in California, with a focus on the Central Valley.

Tubbs briefly flirted with a White House job before accepting the position under Newsom. In an interview, he said the state gig would involve acting as a liaison between state and local governments on issues of equity.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.