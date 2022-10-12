As record-high inflation, gas prices and monthly bills take a toll on Californians’ wallets, it can be hard to set money aside to do something fun.

Luckily, some events in Los Angeles offer free admission throughout October, so anyone can enjoy some well-deserved downtime without breaking the bank.

Grand Ave Arts: All Access

Angelenos can enjoy a day full of workshops, performances, tours and interactive events on Grand Avenue in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 22.

Back after a two-year hiatus, the event will offer guests multiple activities.

Attendees can get a chance to learn what it takes to conduct an orchestra with Colburn School, a private music school in L.A, participate in Día de Los Muertos traditions at Grand Park and do arts and crafts with the L.A. Opera, the website said.

The event is from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free.

Guests can register for the event here.

Cindy Sherman 1977 – 1982

A new exhibit from Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles will explore the work of photographer Cindy Sherman. The presentation will feature over 100 of Sherman’s pictures and is free to the public.

The exhibit will take place at the Hauser & Wirth Los Angeles building on 901 E. 3rd St. starting on Oct. 27.

Bob Baker Marionette Theater: 60 Years of Joy & Wonder

The Forest Lawn Museum, located in Glendale, celebrates 60 years of the Bob Baker Marionette Theater on Oct. 20.

Guests attending the opening ceremony can expect exhibition tours, marionette performances, free drinks, hors d’oeuvres and a DJ set, Time Out reported.

The celebration will last until March 19, 2023.

Guests should email the Forest Lawn Museum to RSVP.

P-22 Day Festival

The famed mountain lion will be honored with its 7th annual festival, including arts and crafts, a rock-climbing wall, live music, 100 exhibitors and other activities, Time Out reported.

The P-22 Day festival will coincide with Urban Wildlife Week; festivities will kick off on Oct. 15 and end on Oct. 22 at Griffith Park.

The event is free and organized by the National Wildlife Foundation.

Joan Didion: What She Means

The Hammer Museum, located at 10899 Wilshire Blvd., will honor the late Joan Didion, known best for her literary works.

The exhibit will feature more than 200 works, ranging from paintings to sculptures from about 50 artists. According to the website, admission is free, and guests can visit the exhibition until Jan.22, 2023.

Witches Houses 3 Trails

Amber Benson, the author of “Witches of Echo Park” and a star on the T.V. show “Buffy the Vampire Slayer,” has partnered with Fort L.A. to give residents a guided map of the spooky houses across the L.A. area, Time Out reported.

From Tujunga and Beverly Hills, guests can see the houses that are a bit creepier than the rest.

The walking tour doesn’t give viewers access to the homes, but they can be viewed from the sidewalk accompanied by Halloween tales told by curators.

Residents who want to go on the spooky adventure can get a free map here.

Corgi Beach Day

The 10th Anniversary of Corgi Beach Day will be celebrated in Huntington Beach.

The event Is the perfect day to take your corgi out so they can make new doggy friends. Residents can check the event website for the latest details.

The meetup, which starts at 10 a.m. and will conclude at 3 p.m., includes a gourmet food truck, giveaways, a corgi kissing booth and a Halloween costume contest.