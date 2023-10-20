SEQUOIA AND KINGS CANYON, Calif. – A French national has died after falling off a cliff in Sequoia National Park.

Officials say the hiker, Tom Gerbier, was found in an area known as “The Notch,” according to the National Park Service.

Gerbier was a French national from Fontenay-sous-Bois, a suburb of Paris. He was a pilot for Air France. He was reported missing when he didn’t show up for his return flight on October 18.

Officials say the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office took the lead with the search and rescue operation with flyovers of Mt. Whitney on the day he was reported missing, turning up with no results.

The National Park Service and the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office launched ground teams in the area and began to summit on the Mountaineering Route. Officials noticed clues that a hiker may have fallen off the cliff known as “The Notch.”

Officials say the Gerbier had fallen about 1,000 feet.

According to officials, Gerbier’s body was recovered via helicopter and transferred to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed his identity.