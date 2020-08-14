Fresno County private school ordered to close after reopening in violation of state health order

Immanuel Schools in Reedley is seen in an undated Google Maps street view photo.

A private school in California has been ordered to close after it reopened classrooms in violation of a state health order aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.

Fresno County issued a health order Thursday against Immanuel Schools in Reedley.

The K-12 school was told to close its classrooms until the county is removed from a state monitoring list for two weeks.

The school, which has about 600 students, allowed students into classes Thursday without masks or social distancing.

The school’s trustees and superintendent said they believe students’ development will suffer if they can’t be taught on campus.