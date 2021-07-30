Fresno mom ‘fighting for her life’ after being shot in head while inside parked car with 6 year-old daughter in backseat

A young mother from Fresno is fighting for her life after being shot in the head while inside a parked car on Tuesday night with her little girl, police said.

The shooting was reported at 10:45 p.m. on Kearney Boulevard and Thorne Avenue. Responding officers found Jacqueline Flores, 25, inside a parked car suffering from a single gunshot wound to her head, the Fresno Police Department said in a news release posted on Twitter.

Flores’s six-year-old daughter was sitting in the backseat of the car when her mother was shot, but she was not injured. Police said a bullet had entered the rear window where the child was seated.

Emergency responders performed lifesaving efforts on Flores at the scene and she was transported to a local hospital.

She was in listed in grave condition and said to be “fighting for her life,” police said.

“Investigators did not believe that Flores was the intended target, and this senseless act of violence may have been a case of mistaken identity,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact Homicide Detective Miguel Alvarez at 559-621-2441, or Detective Ben Barnes at 559-621-2421. Videos, photographs or digital evidence related to the shooting can be uploaded anonymously to fresnopd.evidence.com.