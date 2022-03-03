Fresno police sergeant accused of stealing from suspect, taking drugs on duty

A 19-year veteran of the Fresno Police Department faces criminal charges after allegedly robbing a drug suspect, ingesting the drugs while on duty and then driving his patrol car while under the influence, authorities said.

The Fresno County district attorney and police Chief Paco Balderrama announced the charges Wednesday against Sgt. Donald Dinnell, who has worked for the Fresno Police Department since 2003, the Fresno Bee reported.

Dinnell was arrested after he crashed his patrol car Dec. 30 and a subsequent drug test found him positive for fentanyl, Balderrama said.

Initially, officers who arrived at the crash site thought Dinnell was having a heart attack or another medical episode. After learning he had responded to a drug-related call earlier in the day they felt he may have been exposed to fentanyl and administered Narcan, a life-saving drug used on people during an overdose, and the sergeant recovered, Balderrama said.

During a follow-up investigation, officers found that Dinnell had stayed behind after other officers left the drug-related call earlier that day and “by force or fear” took the drugs from the woman before ingesting them. The drugs he acquired were methamphetamine laced with fentanyl.

Dinnell did not write a report about the incident and his body-worn camera did not provide footage, Balderrama said.

“That’s what first made me suspicious,” Balderrama said. “I called for a full criminal investigation.”

He faces charges for drug possession, second-degree robbery and DUI. His bail after arrest will be $31,000, according to Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp.

Dinnell has been on paid administrative leave since Jan. 11 and the police chief said they are taking steps to terminate him.