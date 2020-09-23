Fresno State president tapped to lead Cal State schools, marking system’s 1st chancellor of color

Joseph I. Castro, the grandson of Mexican immigrants and a first-generation college student who rose during a career in higher education to lead Fresno State, has been named chancellor of the California State University system, trustees announced Wednesday.

Castro, 53, will be the first chancellor of color to lead CSU, the nation’s largest four-year system, serving 480,000 students, nearly two-thirds of whom identify as Latino, Asian American or Black.

He will succeed Timothy P. White, who is retiring after eight years on the job.

“There is no other institution that makes this great of an impact on the entire state — the CSU is key to a growing and thriving California,” Castro said in a statement. “I am truly grateful for and excited about this unique and wonderful opportunity.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Our Fresno State community joins in congratulating Dr. @JosephICastro on his new appointment as the next @calstate Chancellor. We are proud that his bold spirit will now benefit all CSU students across the state.



Congratulations, Dr. Castro!https://t.co/IE0Yz3ENwc pic.twitter.com/gJgAWIltPD — Fresno State (@Fresno_State) September 23, 2020