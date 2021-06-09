Fully vaccinated Californians can shed face masks in most settings starting June 15

Californians who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 will be able to shed their face masks in most situations starting next week, state officials confirmed Wednesday.

The long-teased change will take effect Tuesday, the same date as California’s planned full economic reopening, and finally bring the nation’s most-populous state into alignment with nearly month-old COVID-19 guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In short, Californians who are two weeks removed from their last vaccine dose will be allowed to go mask-free in nearly all settings, with some exceptions that include transit hubs or aboard public transportation; in healthcare settings and long-term care facilities; indoors at K-12 schools, childcare facilities or other youth settings; in homeless shelters, emergency shelters and cooling centers; and in correctional facilities and detention centers.

Unvaccinated individuals, on the other hand, will still be required to mask up in public indoor settings — including restaurants when not eating or drinking, retail stores and movie theaters.

