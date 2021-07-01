Gas prices go up again in California as automatic tax hike goes into effect

Filling up your gasoline tank will cost a little more in California starting Thursday, as the state’s automatic gas tax increase went into effect.

The automatic increase is due to Senate Bill 1, a legislative package that was signed into law in 2017 and incrementally raises the fuel excise tax each year in part to help fund road and bridge repairs. That means the state’s already highest-in-the-nation gas tax climbs to 51.1 cents per gallon.

Ellina Abovian reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on July 1, 2021.