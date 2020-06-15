1  of  4
Golden State Killer suspect agrees to guilty plea in a deal that spares him death penalty

Joseph James DeAngelo, the suspected Golden State Killer, appears in court in Sacramento for his arraignment on April 27, 2018. (Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

The former police officer accused of terrorizing California during a series of rapes and murders attributed to the Golden State Killer is expected to plead guilty later this month in a deal that will spare him the death penalty, according to multiple sources.

Joseph James DeAngelo Jr., 74, is set to admit to 13 murders and as many rapes in a yet-to-be determined Sacramento County courtroom on June 29.

Many sources who were notified about the legal arrangement said they were specifically required to not disclose the deal to the media. Nor are any legal motions outlining the plea deal required to be filed in court prior to the June 29 court date.

Sources said DeAngelo has agreed to admit to scores of crimes for which he is not charged, including rapes, for which the statute of limitations has expired.

