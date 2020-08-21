Golden State Killer to be sentenced for series of crimes that terrorized a generation of Californians

Defendant Joseph James DeAngelo looks on in the courtroom during the third day of victim impact statements at the Gordon D. Schaber Sacramento County Courthouse on August 20, 2020, in Sacramento, California. (SANTIAGO MEJIA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

All that now awaits the Golden State Killer is an end of his days in prison.

A Sacramento County judge on Friday will sentence the 74-year-old serial rapist and murderer to 26 life terms for killing 13 people and raping 50 in a series of break-ins that terrorized a state.

But as the historic criminal case comes to an end, victims and prosecutors struggle with what constitutes justice after four decades of suffering and loss.

“To say our family is in grief is an understatement. Calling this true justice is probably an overstatement,” Bryan Sanchez, nephew of 1981 murder victim Greg Sanchez, told Judge Michael Bowman in Sacramento County Superior Court this week during three days of impact statements.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.