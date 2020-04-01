Gov. Newsom addressing state as confirmed cases of COVID-19 surge past 8,000

Update:

Officials have confirmed more than 8,000 coronavirus cases in California, including 774 patients in intensive care units, Gov. Newsom said.

California public schools won’t reopen this academic year but instruction will continue online, the governor announced.

Previous story:

Gov. Gavin Newsom is speaking at a 12 p.m. news conference on Wednesday amid the continuing surge in coronavirus cases across California.

Officials have so far confirmed 6,932 positive cases and 150 deaths in the state. Among the 1,617 patients hospitalized, 657 were in intensive care units.

Newsom, who’s been holding a daily press conference to discuss the state’s response to the pandemic, said on Tuesday that authorities planned to release updated safety guidelines for the public, including advice on whether or not individuals should wear masks outside a health care setting.

Later Tuesday, Riverside County officials told residents that they should cover their faces when they leave home. However, the authorities advised against purchasing hospital-grade masks, which have been much needed in health care centers.

U.S. officials have said they’re considering making broader recommendations on who should wear a mask.

Check back for updates on this developing story.