SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Gov. Gavin Newsom and legislative leaders are holding a news conference Wednesday regarding “efforts to expedite legislation to protect communities from gun violence”, following a mass shooting at Uvalde Elementary School in Texas.

Newsom will be joined by state officials, including Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon.

“14 children and a teacher dead. Another shooting. And the GOP won’t do a damn thing about it. Who the hell are we if we cannot keep our kids safe. This is preventable. Our inaction is a choice. We need nationwide, comprehensive, commonsense gun safety NOW,” Newsom said in a tweet Tuesday.

This is a developing story.