California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency for most of Southern California in order to enact emergency response and recovery efforts.

Hilary, currently a Category 2 hurricane, is expected to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” to Baja California and the Southwestern U.S., Newsom said in the news release announcing the state of emergency.

Forecasters are calling for the eye of Hilary to make landfall in Southern California Sunday evening as a weak Category 1 or a tropical storm with rainfall amounts ranging from 2 to 10 inches.

Hurricane Hilary is seen of the Southern California coast around 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 19, 2023. (KTLA)

No tropical storm has made landfall in Southern California since Sept. 25, 1939, according to the National Weather Service. Forty-five people were killed and property losses were estimated to be $2 million in that storm, NOAA said.

Newsom signed Saturday’s emergency proclamation in San Diego while visiting with California National Guard troops.

More than 7,500 “boots on the ground” have been deployed to help local communities, the news release stated.

“California has thousands of people on the ground working hand-in-hand with federal and local personnel to support communities in Hurricane Hilary’s path with resources, equipment and expertise. We’re mobilizing all of government as we prepare and respond to this unprecedented storm,” Newsom said.