Gov. Newsom facing recall election after enough voter signatures gathered

Propelled by growing voter frustration over California’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a Republican-led drive to remove Gov. Gavin Newsom from office collected enough voter signatures to qualify for the ballot, state officials reported Monday, triggering for only the second time in the state’s history a rapid-fire campaign to decide whether to oust a sitting governor.

Recall backers submitted more than 1,495,709 verified voter signatures — equal to 12% of all ballots cast in the last gubernatorial election — meeting the minimum threshold to force a special recall election, according to a tally released by Secretary of State Shirley Weber. Barring intervention by the courts, Newsom will face a statewide vote of confidence by year’s end.

Though recent opinion polls showed that only 40% of California voters support recalling Newsom, an indication that the effort might fail, the success of the recall campaign in gathering enough valid signatures for a special election delivers a blow to Newsom as one of the nation’s most prominent and politically ambitious Democrats, who raised his national profile as a liberal foil to former President Trump.

In all, Newsom’s critics gathered 1,626,042 valid voter signatures on recall petitions, according to the report issued on Monday that contains information collected from elections officials in California’s 58 counties as of April 19. A few signatures remained unexamined and the final report will be issued by Friday.

Read the full story at LATimes.com.