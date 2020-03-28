Gov. Newsom gives Chief Justice broad powers during coronavirus

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an order Friday giving California’s chief justice broad powers, including the right to suspend laws during the coronavirus crisis.

California law is filled with deadlines, many to protect the rights of criminal defendants, public access requirements and rules about how legal matters should to be conducted.

Newsom’s order gives Chief Jusice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, appointed by Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, the right to suspend these legal requirements during the pandemic.

With courts largely shut down, 1st Amendment groups have expressed concern that the pubic will be denied access to documents and proceedings conducted by telephone.

