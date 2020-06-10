Gov. Newsom says surge in coronavirus cases was expected as California reopens

Members of the Los Angeles Fire Department wear protective gear while handing out coronavirus test kits at Dodger Stadium.(Mel Melcon / Los Angeles Times)

California continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases, an expected consequence as stay-at-home orders implemented to stem the spread of the illness are lifted and more sectors of the economy reopen.

On Tuesday, for the second day in a row, the state reported more than 3,000 cases, bringing the total number of infections to over 137,000, the bulk of which is still in Los Angeles County.

Despite the upward trajectory of cases and a growing death toll, there are no plans to reverse course, officials said.

“As we phase in, in a responsible way, a reopening of the economy, we’ve made it abundantly clear that we anticipate an increase in the total number of positive cases,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said Tuesday while speaking with Oakland community leaders.

