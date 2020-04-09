1  of  3
Breaking News
Watch live: L.A. Mayor Garcetti holds briefing on city’s COVID-19 response Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded tapes exposed Clinton scandal, dies at 70 With 29 new coronavirus deaths, L.A. County sees biggest daily jump since start of pandemic
Live Now
KTLA 5 News at 7

Gov. Newsom sends 500 ventilators to other states as California counties scramble to acquire them

California

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Governor Newsom, Mayor Liccardo and Bloom Energy CEO KR Sridhar visit a ventilator refurbishing site in Sunnyvale on March 28, 2020. (The Office of the Governor)

Governor Newsom, Mayor Liccardo and Bloom Energy CEO KR Sridhar visit a ventilator refurbishing site in Sunnyvale on March 28, 2020. (The Office of the Governor)

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s decision to lend 500 state-owned ventilators to New York and other coronavirus hot spots outside California has caught some local officials in his own state off guard as they scramble to acquire the critically needed medical equipment, particularly in Riverside County.

Riverside County officials said the state recently denied their request for an additional 500 ventilators, even though the county expects demand for the breathing machines at county hospitals and medical centers to exceed the supply in less than three weeks.

Santa Clara County, another area hard hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, is offering a $1,000 bounty for each device it receives and has ordered companies with the devices to report their inventory to the county.

“I understand and respect what the governor is doing. But are we going to be able to get the assistance that we’re going to need in a week or two weeks out?” Riverside County Supervisor Kevin Jeffries said Wednesday. “I think we were all a little surprised. We’re all trying to prepare so we’re not like New York.”

Read the full story on LATimes.com.

Share this story

KTLA partners with Salvation Army

Most Popular

Latest News

More News

KTLA on Instagram

Instagram

KTLA on Facebook

KTLA on Twitter