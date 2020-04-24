Breaking News
Gov. Newsom set to give latest update on California’s response to COVID-19

Gov. Gavin Newson on Friday will give the latest update on the state’s response to the coronavirus health emergency.

The governor is set to discuss the latest developments at a noon news briefing.

On Thursday, Newsom announced California had recorded 115 COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, the most in a single day during the pandemic.

“It’s … a reminder we’re not out of the woods yet. I know there’s a deep desire, people are making calls on an hourly basis, saying it’s time to open back up — consider the deadliest day in the state of California the last 24 hours,” he said.

The state also saw a 5.1% increase in total cases, bringing the number up to 37,396.

California’s Health and Human Services Department reported that, as of Thursday, 3,344 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, while 1,536 were in intensive care units. The latter figure represents a 3.2% decrease from the previous day.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

