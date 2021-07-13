Gov. Newsom signs series of new economic recovery bills, including stimulus payments and business grants

As California emerges from the pandemic, state leaders have approved a $100-billion plan to spur the recovery, with checks going out for rent relief, state stimulus payments and grants to businesses.

On Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom capped a series of recent actions on what he is calling his California Comeback plan by signing budget legislation that will trigger a massive distribution of cash to struggling residents and businesses.

“Harnessing the largest surplus in state history, we’re making transformative investments across the board that will help bring all our communities roaring back from the pandemic — and pay dividends for generations to come,” Newsom said in a statement.

The budget will help the recovery by “providing stimulus checks to middle-class Californians and immediate relief for small businesses” among other initiatives, according to the governor and legislative leaders.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.