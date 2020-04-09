Gov. Newsom to address state’s response to COVID-19 as Californians remain home ahead of holiday weekend

Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to address the state’s response to COVID-19 Thursday as Californians remain under a statewide stay-at-home order and infections continue to rise.

Nearly 17,000 cases and 442 deaths were reported across California by Wednesday, a continuing rise that appears to be rising at a lesser rate, according to public health officials. But potential gatherings for holidays such as Easter and Passover have some leaders on edge, including the governor.

“At any moment, we pull back, you can see that curve go back up,” Newsom said in a Thursday tweet from his office. “I know everybody’s tempted with Easter Sunday. The weather’s starting to improve.”

Meanwhile, Los Angeles County remains the epicenter of the outbreak with nearly half of all cases in the state — about 44% as of Wednesday. The county holds about a quarter of the state’s population, according to U.S. Census projections.

