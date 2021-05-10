Gov. Newsom to announce economic recovery plan with new stimulus payments for millions of Californians

Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to unveil his economic recovery plan in a news conference at 10 a.m. Monday, when he will lay out a plan to send more stimulus checks to Californians.

Ahead of his news conference, the governor announced that 2 out of every 3 Californians will get a stimulus check of at least $600, with families with kids getting an additional $500.

He said this will create “the biggest state tax rebate in US history.”

The plan would expand the Golden State Stimulus program, which sent $600 checks to low income residents, to millions more who earned no more than $75,000 annually, advisors told the Los Angeles Times.

His office says the plan is meant to “help California emerge from the pandemic stronger than before.”

On Mother’s Day, the governor announced in a video that he’s also asking the Legislature to add 100,000 slots in child care across the state, and millions more in state funds to support child care providers and families.

Newsom will present his economic plan to lawmakers on Friday, and they will begin negotiations as a June 15 deadline to pass the budget nears.

