Gov. Newsom to discuss California’s path to reopening, expansion of COVID-19 testing

Last week, Gov. Gavin Newsom unveiled six goals California must meet before officials can consider easing the statewide stay-at-home order. On Wednesday, he’ll give an update on how the state is performing.

The governor will hold his daily COVID-19 news briefing at noon.

Wednesday’s discussion is expected to focus on the expansion of COVID-19 testing, which would enable the state to support those who are ill and track down who may have been exposed.

This is the first of six indicators Newsom said the state must consider before making any changes to the current stay-at-home rule.

The remaining indicators are as follows: the state’s ability to prevent infection among at-risk people; hospitals’ capacity to handle a surge in cases; the development of potential treatments to meet demand; the capability of businesses, schools and child care facilities to keep people safe through physical distancing; and California’s readiness to reinstitute a stay-at-home order or other measures, if needed.

Newsom has said that while there is no specific timeline for lifting the stay-at-home order, those six areas will provide a framework for decision makers.

The governor was the first to issue a statewide stay-at-home order, which began in California on March 19.

As of Tuesday, 1,268 people have died of the coronavirus in the state—marking a 5% rise from the day before, according to the latest number from California officials. Hospitalization rates of COVID-19 patients, including of those under intensive care, continue to increase incrementally.

Newsom said that California is starting to “flatten the curve — but we’re not out of the woods yet.”

